U.S. Set to Send Tanks to Ukraine After Months of Hesitation: Reports
BRING IN THE BIG GUNS
The Biden administration is set to announce that it will send at least 30 tanks to Ukraine after months of reluctance to send the armored vehicles to Kyiv, according to multiple reports. Citing unnamed U.S. officials, The Washington Post reports that the decision to send at least 30 M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine will be announced Wednesday, though its expected that they won’t arrive on the battlefield for months or even years. Separately, Germany has already announced Wednesday that it will send 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, following Britain’s earlier commitment to ship a small amount of Challenger 2 tanks to the fight. Moscow has been dismissive of the new weapons’ ability to thwart Russia’s invasion, with Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov telling reporters on Wednesday that the Western tanks will “burn like all the rest.”