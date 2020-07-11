CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
SHOP WITH SCOUTED
U.S. Sets One-Day Record With 69,000 New COVID-19 Cases
MILESTONE
Read it at Reuters
The U.S. topped its personal worst record for new coronavirus cases on Friday with 69,000 new diagnoses, bringing the total case number to 3,184,722, which is more than one million more cases than anywhere else in the world, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.
Nine states (Alaska, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Louisiana, Montana, Ohio, Utah and Wisconsin) all topped their own records for single-day infections. Several states, including Texas, are imposing new restrictions while others, including Florida, are going ahead with reopening plans despite the rise in cases. More than 134,000 people have also died with COVID-19 in the United States, which is more than 50,000 more than anywhere else in the world.