U.S. Shatters Coronavirus Record—Again—With 77,000 New Cases in One Day
It’s becoming almost routine now—but Thursday was yet another record day for the novel coronavirus in the United States. An astonishing 77,255 new virus cases were reported across the nation on July 16, shattering the previous record of 67,791, which was set just two days ago. The numbers come from Johns Hopkins University—the leading authority on keeping track of the global pandemic. Florida saw a particularly sharp spike in cases Thursday, recording its second highest ever daily total of 13,965, according to CNN. In total, the U.S. has now recorded 3,576,430 cases of COVID-19 and at least 138,359 people have died. Many prominent public-health experts now expect that, some five months from now, half of all Americans could have been infected, and more than 800,000 may die in the outbreak.