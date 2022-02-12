Olympic Coach Under Investigation After Nude Pics Claim

Read it at CNN
United States Ski & Snowboard says it is taking allegations of misconduct against head coach Peter Foley—lodged by a former athlete on social media—“very seriously.” CNN reports that the sports’ governing body confirmed that it is investigating the claims by ex-Olympian snowboarder Callan Chythlook-Sifsof that Foley took nude photos of female athletes. Foley denied the accusations, saying he was surprised by them. “I'm doing my best to concentrate on supporting the athletes at the Olympics,” he said.