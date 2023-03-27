U.S. Condemns Netanyahu After Shock Firing Inspires Protests
‘FIND A COMPROMISE’
White House National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s decision to fire his defense minister, in a dramatic move that sparked protests in cities across the country. The Associated Press reports tens of thousands took to the streets after Netanyahu sacked Yoav Gallant for criticizing some of Netanyahu’s judiciary overhaul proposals, with some protesters clashing with cops outside outside Netanyahu’s private home in Jerusalem. Responding to developments, Watson said: “Democratic societies are strengthened by checks and balances, and fundamental changes to a democratic system should be pursued with the broadest possible base of popular support. We continue to strongly urge Israeli leaders to find a compromise as soon as possible. We believe that is the best path forward for Israel and all of its citizens.” Watson added: “U.S. support for Israel’s security and democracy remains ironclad.”