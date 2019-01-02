U.S. Soccer Star Heads to Premier League in Record $73M Deal
BIG TIME
America’s most talented soccer player has secured a dream move to the English Premier League. Christian Pulisic will play in London for Chelsea from next season under a $73 million deal that smashes the record price paid for a U.S. player. Pulisic, 20, who became the youngest player to captain the U.S. men’s national team last year, will leave Borussia Dortmund in Germany at the end of this season in May. Dortmund director Michael Zorc said: “It was always Christian’s dream to play in the Premier League. That certainly has to do with his American background, and as a result we were unable to extend his contract.” Chelsea is one of England’s most successful teams in recent seasons, Pulisic said: “It’s a privilege to have signed for such a legendary club.”