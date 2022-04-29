U.S. Soccer Star Hope Solo Postpones Hall of Fame Induction for Alcohol Rehab
HEALING TIME
Nearly a month after she was arrested in North Carolina for DWI, resisting arrest, and misdemeanor child abuse, former U.S. women’s soccer goalkeeper Hope Solo announced she will be entering rehab for issues with alcohol. “I have contacted the Hall of Fame and respectfully requested a postponement of my Hall of Fame induction ceremony to 2023,” Solo posted on Twitter on Friday afternoon. “I will be voluntarily entering an in-patient alcohol treatment program to address my challenges with alcohol. At this time, my energies and focus are totally directed to my health, healing and taking care of my family. I want to thank the Hall of Fame for their support and for understanding my decision.” Solo and her husband, former NFL tight end Jerramy Stevens, have 2-year-old twins, Vittorio Genghis and Lozen Orianna Judith Stevens.