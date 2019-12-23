U.S. Soldier Killed in Afghanistan, Taliban Claims Responsibility
An American service member was killed in combat on Monday in Afghanistan, the U.S. military said in a statement, while the Taliban soon after tweeted a purported photo of the slain soldier’s identity card.
The latest fatality brings the number of U.S. deaths in Afghanistan this year to 20, adding to a list of more than 2,400 Americans who have died in the 18-year conflict with the country. The Taliban on Monday claimed responsibility for a roadside bombing in northern Kunduz province, which killed the U.S. soldier as Afghan forces were carrying out a joint raid, according to Spokesman Zabih Zabihullah Mujahid.
The U.S. military did not indicate where the soldier was killed and it is not disclosing the name of the service member killed in action until the family is sufficiently notified, in accordance with the U.S. Department of Defense policy. The Taliban and the U.S. have been engaging in ongoing peace negotiations, however the group has continued to carry out attacks, including last month’s helicopter crash in eastern Logar province that killed two U.S. service members.