Speedskater Who Slipped at Trials Headed to Olympics After Friend Offers Her Spot
‘THERE WAS NEVER A QUESTION’
Is there an Olympic gold medal for being a good friend? If so, it undoubtedly goes this year to speedskater Brittany Bowe, who on Sunday relinquished her 500-meter berth on Team USA to friend and teammate Erin Jackson. “I mean, in my heart there was never a question that I would do whatever it took, if it came down to me, to get Erin to skate the Olympics,” Bowe said at the official team selection. She added she made her decision on Friday, after Jackson—the world’s top-ranked skater in the 500 event—slipped at the U.S. trials. She finished third, just out of contention for the two spots on the Olympic team. Regulations did not allow her to re-skate. Fellow Olympians called Bowe’s move “honorable,” but Bowe deemphasized her kindness. “This is bigger than just me. This is the Olympic Games and it’s about Team USA and giving everybody the opportunity to showcase what they got,” she said. At the champagne celebration Sunday, Jackson said, “I’m just incredibly grateful. Really humbled.” Bowe, in her third Olympic turn, will still compete in Beijing next month in the 1,000- and 1,500-meter races.