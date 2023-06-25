CHEAT SHEET
    U.S. Spy Chiefs Had Intel About Prigozhin’s Move on Putin

    ‘ENOUGH SIGNALS’

    An armored vehicle from the Wagner Group

    Reuters

    The White House was briefed earlier this month about intelligence from spy agencies that indicated Yevgeny Prigozhin was plotting a move against Vladimir Putin, The Washington Post reports. One U.S. official told the Post “there were enough signals to be able to tell the leadership … that something was up.” U.S. intelligence chiefs think Putin also had a head’s up—“definitely more than 24 hours ago,” the official said—and it’s unknown why he didn’t make a pre-emptive move.

