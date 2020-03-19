Americans Should Avoid International Travel, Citizens Should Return Home: State Department

Read it at U.S. State Department
The U.S. implemented a Level Four travel advisory on Thursday, telling all U.S. citizens abroad to return home unless they are prepared to remain in place “for an indefinite period.” The advisory also said that citizens in the U.S. should avoid all international travel due to the global impact of COVID-19. The U.S. last week banned incoming travel from 30 countries, most of them in Europe, for those who aren’t citizens or permanent residents. Several other countries have begun to implement stricter restrictions on both incoming and outbound flights as coronavirus cases continue to surge worldwide.