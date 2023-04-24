U.S. Stopped Ukraine Striking Moscow on Anniversary of Invasion: Report
ON THE BRINK
As the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine approached in February, Kyiv prepared to attack Moscow—only for the plans to be postponed at the request of the U.S., according to a report. Citing purported classified documents leaked online, The Washington Post reports that Ukraine’s Maj. Gen. Kyrylo Budanov had instructed an officer “to get ready for mass strikes on 24 February.” Two days before the anniversary on Feb. 24, a CIA memo was reportedly circulated saying Ukraine’s military intelligence directorate, the HUR, “had agreed, at Washington’s request, to postpone strikes” on the Russian capital. The Post reports that the episode illustrates America’s anxieties about escalating the conflict—particularly with U.S.-supplied weapons—out of concern that Russian President Vladimir Putin could be provoked into using tactical nukes.