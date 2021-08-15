Read it at The Daily Beast
The exodus of civilians from Afghanistan is growing more chaotic as commercial air traffic has come to a halt, Afghans stuck at Kabul International Airport told The Daily Beast. “The DOD has halted all incoming and outgoing flights on the civilian side of the airport,” one Afghan official, who requested anonymity for safety reasons, said. “Women, children, and government workers with visas cannot get out of the country because the U.S. is blocking them.” U.S. military officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment from The Daily Beast. Videos of Hamid Karzai International airport posted on social media show crowds of Afghans waiting on the airport runway to board commercial airliners.