U.S. Strikes Iranian-Backed Militia Targets in Syria and Iraq: Pentagon
DISPLAY OF FORCE
The U.S. conducted airstrikes on weapons storage facilities of Iranian-backed militias in Syria and Iraq early Monday morning, The New York Times reports. The operations mark the second time under the Biden administration that the U.S. has struck sites in the region after the U.S. hit buildings that belonged to militias that targeted American personnel in February. The facilities were used by groups including Kata’ib Hezbollah and Kata’ib Sayyid al-Shuhada to carry out drone strikes against American soldiers, according to a statement from John Kirby, Pentagon press secretary. “As demonstrated by this evening’s strikes, President Biden has been clear that he will act to protect U.S. personnel,” Kirby said. The attacks by Iranian militias are part of continued attempts by Iran to push the U.S. to lift sanctions amid renewed talks around the Iran nuclear deal that was ended under former President Donald Trump.