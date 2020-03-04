U.S. Strikes Taliban Hours After Trump’s ‘Very Good Talks’ With Leader
The United States carried out an airstrike against Taliban fighters on Wednesday, just hours after President Donald Trump hailed “a very good talk” with one of the group’s leaders. Trump and Taliban chief negotiator Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar spoke Tuesday days after a historic peace agreement was signed between the U.S. and the Taliban. Trump told reporters that he “had a very good talk with the leader of the Taliban” and that they “have agreed there is no violence, don't want violence.” However, U.S. Forces in Afghanistan Spokesman Col. Sonny Leggett confirmed Wednesday morning that the U.S. had conducted an airstrike in response to Taliban fighters attacking Afghan forces in Helmand province. It’s not known if there were any casualties. Leggett said in a series of tweets Wednesday that Taliban leaders “promised the (international) community they would reduce violence and not increase attacks,” and called on them to “uphold their commitments.” The spokesman added that the U.S. is “committed to peace,” but will defend its military allies.