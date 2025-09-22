U.S. Student Visa Arrivals Plunge to 4-Year Low Under Trump

Student visa arrivals to the U.S. have collapsed, sinking to their lowest level since the COVID-battered 2021, according to new government data. Just over 313,000 students entered the country on visas last month, down 19 percent from a year ago—the fifth straight month of declines, the International Trade Administration reported. Through August, arrivals are off nearly 12 percent for the year. The slump was sharpest among students from Asia, which accounts for the majority of U.S. student visas. Asian arrivals fell 24 percent to about 191,000, including a 45 percent drop from India and a 12 percent decline from China. Africa saw the steepest percentage fall, down 33 percent, though from a smaller base. Western Europe showed the smallest drop, less than 1 percent. The slide coincides with President Donald Trump’s “America First” immigration policies. This summer, the administration temporarily paused student visa interviews, added social media reviews to vetting, and pushed through new restrictions on H-1B visas for foreign workers—including a $100,000 application fee. The result is a mounting backlog at U.S. consulates and billions in lost tuition revenue for American universities.