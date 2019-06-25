CHEAT SHEET
U.S. Sues Omarosa Over Public Financial Disclosure Report
The Justice Department filed a lawsuit against former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman on Tuesday, claiming that she knowingly never filed a “required financial disclosure” report upon leaving the administration. The lawsuit claims Newman—who was the director of communications in the White House Office of Public Liaison—failed to file the financial disclosure report after corresponding multiple times with attorneys for the White House. The DOJ alleges that she violated the “Ethics and Government Act,” and seeks a civil fine of up to $50,000. Newman previously accused Trump of pay discrimination while she was working for his campaign.