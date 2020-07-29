CHEAT SHEET
U.S. Surpasses 150,000 Coronavirus Deaths
Coronavirus deaths in the United States topped 150,000 on Wednesday, amid a surge in cases across the country, according to a case tracker from Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. has had by far the largest number of deaths. The country with the second greatest number of deaths, Brazil, has about 60,000 fewer at 88,539. Below Brazil is the United Kingdom at 46,046 deaths, more than 100,000 fewer than the U.S. Cases in the U.S. continue to climb—the total passed 4 million less than a week ago, and almost hit 4.4 million on Wednesday.