U.S. Swimmers Chant for First Lady Jill Biden at Olympics

First lady Jill Biden was poolside in Tokyo as USA Swimming began competition on Saturday—but she was the one getting cheered on. The American athletes began chanting “Dr. Jill Biden!” as they waited to take their turn in the pool. Biden, wearing the blue Team USA blazer and a mask, waved to the swimmers from stands that are largely empty due to the COVID-19 surge in Japan. The first lady also took in the women’s 3x3 basketball game, which the U.S. won. “She said she was just really proud of us. So I think that we won her over a little bit,” player Kelsey Plum said.