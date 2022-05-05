U.S. Intelligence Is Helping Ukraine Find Russian Generals to Kill: Officials
A LITTLE HELP FROM THEIR FRIENDS
It turns out that one reason Ukraine has killed a dozen Russian generals already while trying to repel Russia’s invasion is that the United States is providing it with real-time targeting intel to do just that, U.S. officials told The New York Times. “The United States has focused on providing the location and other details about the Russian military’s mobile headquarters, which relocate frequently,” the paper reported. The officials wouldn’t say how many generals they helped Ukraine target, doing so in secret to this point “out of fear it will be seen as an escalation and provoke President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia into a wider war,” according to the Times, but they did say that they were not involved in the killing of Gen. Valery Gerasimov, Russia’s highest-ranking uniformed officer, telling the paper that “The United States prohibits itself from providing intelligence about the most senior Russian leaders.” One drone that the U.S. is now providing, the story notes, “can be used to identify and kill individual soldiers, and could take out a general sitting in a vehicle or giving orders on a front line.” The officials quoted in the story all spoke anonymously, while a Pentagon spokesman said that “we will not speak to the details of that information” while acknowledging that the U.S. is presenting “Ukraine with information and intelligence that they can use to defend themselves.”