U.S. Tells Allies They’re Good to Send F-16s to Ukraine: Report
JET SET
American officials have recently been telling European allies that the U.S. will allow them to export their F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine if that’s what they want to do, CNN reports. The Biden administration has remained reluctant to send its own F-16s to Kyiv, however, despite Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s persistent calls for more air power. While some European countries, including the Netherlands, have their own U.S.-made F-16s, the U.S. would nevertheless need to sign off on any transfer of the jets to Ukraine on account of the sensitive American tech used in the planes. Despite officials signaling that the U.S. wouldn’t block such a transfer, State Department staff who would typically be involved in the required approval paperwork have yet to receive a formal request about exporting F-16s, sources told CNN.