U.S. Tells Americans in India to Get the Hell Out ASAP
GTFO
Using advice generally reserved for Americans living in war-torn countries, the U.S. has urged all Americans to leave India “as soon as possible” to escape the worsening COVID-19 crisis there. The State Department issued a Level 4 Travel Advisory, the highest level it issues, advising U.S. citizens “not to travel to India or to leave as soon as it is safe to do so due to the current health situation in the country.” India officially logged nearly 380,000 new infections on Thursday and reported more than 3,000 deaths—widely considered to be a massive undercount—as the nation struggles to cope with a collapsed health-care system and a dire shortage of medical supplies, even as Prime Minister Modi urged his supporters to get out and vote in a regional election.