U.S. to Nervous Air Passengers: You’re on Your Own

The coronavirus pandemic’s pathway from China into the U.S. was through our airports. Now we could be on the brink of another wave of infection via airports—this time of our own making.

While the rest of the world is adopting clear rules to guide the safe recovery of air travel the Trump administration is leaving U.S. airlines and airports to set their own rules.

The result is a shambles—a confusing and contradictory patchwork of measures without uniform enforcement or effective guidance for passengers that would reassure them that is safe to fly.