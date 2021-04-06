U.S. Is Considering Boycotting 2022 Beijing Olympics
DISQUALIFIED
The U.S. is considering joining a group of countries boycotting the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing over human rights abuses against ethnic minorities. “[A joint boycott] is something that we certainly wish to discuss,” Department of State spokesman Ned Price said. “A coordinated approach will not only be in our interest but also in the interest of our allies and partners.” The games are scheduled to run from Feb. 4 through Feb. 20 next year. Last month, the U.S. sanctioned two Chinese officials for their role in “serious human rights abuses targeting Uyghurs,” according to a statement from the Department of Treasury. China has denied past allegations of genocide against the Uyghurs, saying that the U.S. is spreading “malicious lies” created to “smear China.”