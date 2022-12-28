CHEAT SHEET
U.S. Will Require Travelers From China to Test Negative for COVID
Travelers from China, Hong Kong and Macau must present a negative COVID test to enter the U.S. as of Jan. 5, the Biden administration announced Wednesday. The move comes as China’s COVID numbers continue to surge, overwhelming the country’s hospital system after nearly three years of pandemic strain. The requirement will apply to all air travelers from the areas, regardless of their nationality or vaccination status. China’s outbreak has grown exponentially in recent days and weeks, as local governments report hundreds of thousands of new cases each day. The restriction comes months after a federal judge lifted mask mandates in U.S. airports in April, and the country lifted its testing requirement for foreign travelers in June.