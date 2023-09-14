U.S. to Sanction Companies Supplying Tech to Help Russia
CUT AT THE SOURCE
The U.S. is cracking down on the shipping of American technology to Russia. According to The Wall Street Journal, 150 foreign companies and individuals will be sanctioned on Thursday as part of an attempt to curb the number of products being sent to Moscow to fuel its war against Ukraine. Until now, Russia had found loopholes in the restrictions by obtaining goods by routing them through third-party countries like China, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates. The Western effort aims to cut the Kremlin off from products like computer chips, navigation equipment, and satellite materials that are required to locate Ukrainian troops. Western officials are working to persuade governments helping Russia to turn their backs on the nation, even occasionally implementing additional sanctions on these Kremlin allies, the Journal reports. Among the companies to be sanctioned on Thursday by the U.S. Treasury and State departments will be Finnish companies Siberica and Luminor that were reportedly sending drone cameras and optical filters.