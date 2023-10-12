U.S. to Stop Iran From Accessing $6 Billion Fund, Report Says
FOOL ME ONCE
The United States and the Qatari government reached an agreement to prevent Iran from tapping $6 billion in frozen funds—money slated for humanitarian assistance in exchange for the release of 5 American hostages—in the wake of the attack on Israel, The Washington Post reported, citing people familiar with the agreement. Iran has long been a supplier of weapons to Hamas, but U.S. intelligence officials believe that Iran likely did not have forewarning of the attack on Israel. Pressure mounted on President Biden in recent days from allies and critics in the Senate who urged him to halt the funds in the wake of the attack. The decision marks the second time in recent years that the U.S. has broken a major agreement with Iran; Trump reneged on Obama’s Iran Nuclear Deal, and now Biden has reversed course on his own agreement.