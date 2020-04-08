CHEAT SHEET
U.S. Has Deadliest Coronavirus Day on Record: 1,800+ Lost
The United States on Tuesday recorded its highest coronavirus death toll in a single day with more than 1,800 virus-related fatalities, bringing the nation’s death toll to nearly 13,000, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University. The numbers show the U.S. now has almost 400,000 of the world’s 1.4 million reported COVID-19 cases. Meanwhile, in Italy and Spain, which are the hardest-hit countries in Europe, encouraging data means that some lockdown restrictions could be lifted shortly after Easter. However, the toll in the U.K. continued to surge, with deaths now topping 6,100. The Chinese city of Wuhan, where the epidemic is believed to have started, was lifted from its 74-day lockdown on Wednesday.