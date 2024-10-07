American Tourist Feared Dead After Human Remains Found in Shark
HOLIDAY HORROR
Officials fear an American tourist may have been killed and eaten after human remains were found in the belly of a shark. Colleen Monfore, a 68-year-old from South Dakota, has been missing since Sept. 26 after being carried off by a strong current during a guided diving trip with six friends off the coast of Pulau Reong, an island in Indonesia, with search efforts abandoned on Oct. 3 due to dangerous sea conditions. Now, the Daily Mail reports a fishing community in neighboring East Timor recently caught a shark that was found to have ingested human remains. Formal identification has not yet been carried out, but East Timorian authorities have said what remains of the corpse appears to match Monfore’s description and was still wearing a black diving suit. “The shark was caught but it was not in normal health,” one of the fishermen has said. “I thought it had swallowed plastic or a fishing net. It was cut open to find the problem and inside there were the remains of a woman.” Attacks in the area are generally a rare occurrence, however, with only 11 unprovoked incidents recorded over the past 275 years.