U.S. Tourist Falls Into Mount Vesuvius While Trying to Retrieve Phone
SMH
A 23-year-old man from Baltimore, Maryland, survived a Saturday fall into Mount Vesuvius—the volcano that destroyed the ancient city of Pompeii in 79 A.D.—after trying to retrieve his phone from the crater, Italian police told CNN. The man and three family members were walking on an unauthorized trail when he dropped his phone into the volcano, which last erupted in 1944. Although it’s still active, it remains in a state of repose, or rest, according to the Vesuvius National Park website. The crater he fell into is 984 feet deep, according to the park website. The man sustained bruises on his hands, arms, and back but refused to go to the hospital after being treated by an ambulance at the volcano, the carabinieri of the provincial command of Naples said. Authorities said the forbidden path was clearly marked with danger signs, and the prosecutor has yet to decide whether to press charges for invasion of public territory.