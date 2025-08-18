U.S. Tourist in Bahamas Airlifted After Suffering Shark Attack

An American man was attacked by a shark while spearfishing in the Bahamas, according to the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF). According to an RBPF press release, the 63-year-old unidentified man was spearfishing around 1 p.m. near the Big Grand Cay on the island of Abaco when he sustained “severe injuries.” The specific details of his injuries were not disclosed. He was treated at a local clinic first before being airlifted back to the U.S. for additional medical treatment. Spearfishing typically involves free diving into the water to catch fish with a handheld device, thereby increasing the risk of encountering sharks. However, shark attacks in the Bahamas are still fairly uncommon. There have been only 34 reported attacks since 1580, ranking the Bahamas ninth worldwide. According to a shark researcher, Gavin Naylor, who spoke to the Daily Mail, warming temperatures may be to blame for the recent shark attacks that have taken place in tourist hotspots. “Bites that are geographically clustered can be the result of changes in local conditions,” said Naylor. The Daily Beast has reached out to the RBPF for additional information.

