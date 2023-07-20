CHEAT SHEET
U.S. Tourist Left Seriously Injured After Attack in Dublin
An American tourist was hospitalized with serious injuries after he was attacked in the center of Dublin on Wednesday night, according to local authorities. The 57-year-old man, who has not been named, was kicked and punched by several youths at around 10:40 p.m. shortly after leaving the guest house where he was staying in the Irish capital. The victim was taken to the hospital for his severe facial and head injuries. “The fact that it took place within yards of the busiest garda station in the country makes it even more disturbing,” a Dublin city councilor told RTE, referring to the national police service of Ireland. No arrests have been made in connection with the assault.