U.S. Treasury, Commerce Depts Hacked by Group Tied to 'Foreign Government’: Reuters
Developing
A group with foreign backing hacked into the U.S. Treasury and Commerce departments, according to a Sunday report by Reuters. The scope and severity of the alleged breach was not clear, but the hack was serious enough that the National Security Council had to be briefed, according to the outlet. “The United States government is aware of these reports and we are taking all necessary steps to identify and remedy any possible issues related to this situation,” John Ullyot, a National Security Council spokesperson, told the outlet.
The agency within the Commerce Department that was hacked was said to be the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, which is in charge of advising the president on telecommunications issues. According to Reuters, those briefed on the matter fear that other government agencies could have been hacked as well.