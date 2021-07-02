U.S. Troops Head Out of Main Afghan Base After Nearly Two Decades

CHEAT SHEET
For nearly two decades, Bagram airfield has been the epicenter of America’s efforts to avenge 9/11 in Afghanistan. But, early on Friday morning, the U.S. military left the base for good. According to the Associated Press, the airfield was formally handed over to the Afghan National Security and Defense Force—a major step towards President Joe Biden’s aim to have all U.S. troops leave Afghanistan before Sept. 11. An unnamed Afghan official told Reuters news agency that there will be a ceremony this weekend to mark Bagram returning to Afghan control. It’s been reported that the vast majority of U.S. military personnel will leave Afghanistan by July 4, months ahead of the 9/11 anniversary.