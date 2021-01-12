U.S. Vaccines Opening Up to Age 65 Plus to Hurry Up Sluggish Rollout, Says Report
OK BOOMERS
Public-health officials have grown frustrated by available COVID-19 vaccines not being used up quickly enough—so, according to a report from Axios, they’ve decided its time to massively expand the number of people who can get access to them. The report states the Trump administration is set to bring in new federal guidelines to recommend opening up the vaccines to everyone in America older than age 65, as well as anyone younger who has a pre-existing condition that could make them more vulnerable to the coronavirus. The earliest rules were aimed at immunizing the very highest-risk people—but that has now been blamed for the clunking pace of the rollout. On top of widening access, Axios reports that the government will no longer hold back doses for the second shot of the vaccine, and instead try to administer all available doses as quickly as possible.