Legendary restaurateur Keith McNally revealed that a famous singer once made a waitress cry when she was a regular at a New York restaurant he ran in the 1970s. In an excerpt from his new memoir, I Regret Almost Everything—published in New York Magazine— McNally claims that an “incredibly rude” Patti Smith would “belittle staff” and once brought a waitress to tears at One Fifth in Greenwich Village “because she forgot to put bread on the table.” McNally, was general manager One Fifth at the time and went on to open some of New York’s most famous restaurants including SoHo’s Balthazar, The Odeon in Tribeca and Pastis in the Meatpacking District. He recalled that Smith used to dine there with her ex-boyfriend Robert Mapplethorpe and art curator Sam Wagstaff “a few times a week.” He wrote, “On nights when Wagstaff wasn’t at the table, Smith and Mapplethorpe could be very difficult to wait on. Smith, unfortunately, was incredibly rude to the servers.” The 73-year-old claimed that the incident shocked him enough that “it’s impossible for me to listen to a Patti Smith song today without remembering her reducing a waitress to tears.”
U.S. Veteran Shot Dead After Hijacking a Plane
An American veteran was fatally shot after he hijacked a small passenger plane in Belize Thursday and stabbed three passengers. At around 8:30 a.m. local time, Akinyela Taylor, 49, wielded a knife and lunged at three people, including one that he struck in the back and lungs. The latter passenger then shot Taylor dead, using a firearm that he was licensed to carry. All passengers were taken to the hospital to treat their injuries and the latter remains in critical condition. The tragic incident took place on a Tropic Air Belize plane that carried only 13 other passengers and was flying from Corozal to San Pedro. The flight made an emergency landing in Ladyville following the incident. Mid-hijack, Taylor had ordered the pilot to take him out of the country and demanded more fuel for the plane. U.S. officials do not know the cause or motive but are working with Belizean authorities. Taylor was refused entry to the country over the weekend and officials are investigating how he was able to get in. The Tropic Air CEO said in a statement that the pilot “acted with extraordinary courage and calm” and his actions were “nothing short of heroic.”
Robin Williams’ co-star in Mrs. Doubtfire will never forget the lessons the late actor taught him. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly in an interview published Thursday, Matthew Lawrence, who played Williams’ son in the ’90s classic, described working with the Oscar winner as the “biggest learning curve.” “I didn’t quite realize it at the time, but that moment there on set of Mrs. Doubtfire, that those six to eight months were the biggest learning curve anyone can get when it comes to making movies and being an entertainer,” Lawrence said, adding that Williams taught him the “type of compassion you need to have for people” and to not “judge until you walk in someone else’s shoes.” Williams, who was often vocal about his struggles with substance abuse, also warned Lawrence to not “put that stuff in your body.” “He really opened up with me, and I’ll never forget it,” Lawrence, now 45, said. “There were times he would just grab me and he’d be like, ‘Don’t put that stuff in your body. If I could go back and tell myself, this is why I’m telling you, don’t put that stuff in your body.’”
Drake has updated his defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group to include Kendrick Lamar’s performance of “Not Like Us” at the Super Bowl halftime show, claiming it introduced the song to millions of new listeners and caused “even more people to be duped into believing that Drake was a pedophile.” The infamous diss track, which Drake’s legal team claims had its streams artificially inflated by bots, served as the climax to Lamar’s halftime show, which was viewed by a record-breaking 133 million people. During the performance, which was preceded by a quip about the lawsuit, Lamar looked straight into the camera while rapping, “Say Drake, I hear you like ‘em young,” but censored a line shortly afterward that alluded to the Canadian rapper being a “certified pedophile.” In the updated filing, Drake’s lawyer claims the self-censorship was because “nearly everyone understands that it is defamatory to falsely brand someone a ‘certified pedophile.’” UMG, which represents both Drake and Lamar, responded to the updated lawsuit with a lengthy statement in which it dismissed the suit as “baseless” and claimed Drake was “being misled by his legal representatives into taking one absurd legal step after another.” The label also offered Drake an ominous warning and told him to “be careful what you wish for” should the lawsuit proceed.
Alicia Silverstone will return to the screen as Cher Horowitz in a sequel series to the hit movie Clueless on Peacock, Variety reported. Silverstone will also serve as an executive producer. Stephanie Savage and Josh Schwartz, the co-creators of Gossip Girl, will be on the new project as writers and executive producers alongside Jordan Weiss, who wrote the Freaky Friday sequel, Freakier Friday, with Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis. The writer and director of the 1996 movie, Amy Heckerling, and the film’s producer, Robert Lawrence, will also join the project as executive producers. Silverstone joins a handful of other actors who are reprising iconic roles from the ’90s, notably Sarah Michelle Gellar as Buffy from Buffy the Vampire Slayer in a potential upcoming Hulu sequel show.
Prince William and Kate Middleton are planning to skip this year’s Easter Sunday church service and are also choosing not to join the royal family’s wider gathering at Windsor Castle, it was reported Thursday. Reports said William and Kate have decided to spend the Easter weekend with their children at their country home in Norfolk, with sources saying the couple are “choosing to spend time together as a family before the children go back to school.” It will mark the second year in a row that the Waleses have not attended the service, skipping the 2024 edition after Kate was diagnosed with cancer. The decision aligns with the Wales’ desire to focus as much as possible on their young family before they accede to the throne.
Tina Fey responded to Lorne Michaels’ suggestion that she could “easily” replace him as the executive producer of Saturday Night Live by calling her former boss “irreplaceable.” Fey, 54, who served as SNL’s first female head writer before going on to create shows like 30 Rock and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, told The Hollywood Reporter in the new interview that it was “nice” of Michaels to say last year that she “could easily” be his successor. “And I love him very much,“ she added, before calling the 80-year-old creator of the 50-year-old franchise ”irreplaceable." She added, “His set of gifts and skills are entirely unique. His eye for talent! He’s one of the last three people in show business who actually understand everything. I’ll leave it at that.” Fey’s former “Weekend Update” co-anchor and frequent collaborator Amy Poehler also resisted weighing in on the possibility but did say, “I will say that I feel like there are very few things that Tina wouldn’t do well in this world.” Michaels had previously indicated he would retire from SNL after its 50th anniversary special but has since walked that back and has said he currently has no plans to give up his powerful post.
The controversial Emilia Pérez star Karla Sofía Gascón has lined up her first project since coming under fire for sharing Islamophobic and racist posts on X in January. The Oscar nominee is set to play the lead in the psychological thriller The Life Lift as a psychiatrist who “embodies both God and the devil.” This is Italian director Stefania Rossella Grassi’s first film, and is described as “perturbing, livid and hypnotic,” according to promotional materials obtained by Variety. Gascón will star alongside Vincent Gallo, who has had his fair share of controversy as well. The Buffalo ’66 star was investigated by the labor union Screen Actors Guild–American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) in 2024 for making sexual remarks to female actors. For her part, Gascón was iced out by Netflix during Emilia Pérez‘s Oscars promotional run due to the offensive remarks she posted on X. The actress still attended the award show and has apologized for her actions. Gascón first indicated last week that she would be in The Life Lift while attending Turin’s Lovers Film Festival, the oldest film festival celebrating LGBTQ+ movies, in Italy. Gallo could not confirm her statements at the time. In an email to Variety, Grassi said that they plan to start shooting the film later this year and are expected to finish by February 2026.
A cable car crashed to the ground, killing four people, near Naples in southern Italy on Thursday, the Daily Mail reported. The incident occurred at Monte Faito, about 28 miles southeast of Naples. The horror began around 4:30 p.m. local time when media reported that the cable car had broken down, leaving two cabins—with roughly 15 passengers aboard—suspended in the air. Ente Autonomo Volturno (EAV), the company that runs the cable car, initially stated that all passengers were unharmed and in the process of being brought down safely. However, about an hour and a half later, the company lost communication with one of the cabins. EAV president Umberto De Gregorio later confirmed that the cabin at the mountain’s summit had fallen. “The cabin at the top has crashed, casualties are feared,” the chairman of the firm which operates the cable car service, De Gregorio, said, calling it “a tragedy.” In addition to the four passengers reported dead, a fifth person who was in the cabin that fell was evacuated by helicopter in serious condition, an Italian news outlet, Ansa, reported. Firefighters and mountain rescue teams are currently on the scene, but are having a difficult time because of the strong winds and poor weather conditions.
Passengers aboard a Frontier Airlines flight to Puerto Rico feared their time on Earth was coming to an end when the plane made a hard landing that ripped off one of the front landing gear’s wheels. The Airbus 321, arriving from Orlando with 228 people aboard, quickly aborted the landing attempt and climbed back up. Passengers could see an orange glow under the plane and smoke rushing past the window where the landing gear had caught fire. “For a few minutes I thought it was the end of our story here on earth,” one of the passengers wrote on Facebook. In a video she posted, children could be heard crying and other passengers praying. The two-year-old plane circled San Juan’s Luis Munoz Marin International Airport four more times, then made a second attempt to land on a different runway. It abandoned that landing 500 feet from the runway and did another circle before finally landing about an hour after its scheduled arrival. No injuries were reported, and investigators applauded the flight crew for getting everyone home safely. Local media reported the plane had suffered a “mechanical problem” that caused the wheel to come off during the hard landing. The FAA is now investigating.