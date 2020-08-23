U.S. Virgin Islands to Subpoena Jeffrey Epstein Pal Leon Black
STRANGE BEDFELLOWS
The attorney general of the U.S. Virgin Islands plans to subpoena billionaire Leon Black over his dealings with the late financier and pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, according to The New York Times. Denise George said she would issue civil subpoenas to Black, who is the founder of Apollo Global Management and chairman of the Museum of Modern Art. The subpoenas call for Black’s tax returns filed by the Black Family Partners and Elysium Management, which oversees his $9 billion fortune. Black listed Epstein as an advisor for tax strategy, estate planning, and philanthropy, but said he did not work directly for his companies despite paying millions of dollars in fees to Epstein’s Virgin Island-based company Southern Trust Company, the paper reported. The Times added that some of the subpeonas would be for companies Black used to build his impressive art collection, which includes an Edgar Degas, Henri Matisse, and Pablo Picasso.