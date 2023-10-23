CHEAT SHEET
    U.S. Plans to Seize Russian Oligarch’s $300M Superyacht

    NOT-SO-GREAT GATSBY

    Alex Nguyen

    Breaking News Intern

    Fishermen set up their gear across the harbour from the Russian-owned super yacht Amadea

    Marco Garcia/Reuters

    The Department of Justice filed a lawsuit Monday to seize a $300 million superyacht belonging to a sanctioned oligarch known as the “Russian Gatsby.” U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said the ship, named Amadea, was owned by energy mogul Suleiman Kerimov and “was improved and maintained in violation of applicable sanctions.” Reuters reported that the DOJ is likely to auction the ship and give its proceeds to Ukraine. Kerimov was sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury Department in 2018 for alleged money laundering. His yacht was taken in Fiji last year as part of the DOJ’s pursuit of sanctioned Russian billionaires following the 2022 invasion of Ukraine. The outlet could not reach Kerimov for comment.

