U.S. Wants to Know Why Some Patients See COVID Symptoms Return After Taking Paxlovid
BITTER PILL
The U.S. government is collecting anecdotal social media data on recurring COVID cases in patients who take Pfizer’s Paxlovid five-day treatment course. The move comes as part of the Biden administration strategy to coexist with COVID by offering a cure for those who get it. The studies, which are expected to get underway after an initial data collection, will look at who is at risk for relapse and whether a change in the prescription course could impact that. “It is a priority,” Clifford Lane, deputy director for clinical research at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told Bloomberg, calling it “a pretty urgent thing for us to get a handle on.” The group is working together with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to carry out the studies after a number of people posted about their experiences with COVID symptoms returning after taking the drug.