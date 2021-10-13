CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    U.S. Will Finally Open Its Land Borders to Fully Vaxxed Travelers in November

    AT LAST

    Martha Mercer

    Senior Editor

    David Ryder/Reuters

    The Biden administration is set to announce Wednesday that the U.S. will open its land borders to nonessential travel in early November after 19 long months. Canada and Mexico have been pressing the administration for some time to open the borders; Canada reopened to American travelers in August. Nonessential travelers must present proof they have been fully vaccinated with a vaccine approved for emergency use by the WHO to cross the land border into the U.S. The AP reports that by mid-January, even essential travelers, like truckers, will need to provide proof of vaccination to cross the border into the U.S.

    Read it at AP