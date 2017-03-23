U.S. Wins Its First World Baseball Classic Title

CHEAT SHEET
The U.S. won its first World Baseball Classic title Wednesday night, beating Puerto Rico 8-0 at Dodger Stadium. “We had a goal—to put the U.S.A. on top of the baseball world where it belongs, and we did exactly that,” said first baseman Eric Hosmer, who was on Team USA in 2013 when it was eliminated by Puerto Rico. “So we’re proud of the guys. It’s an awesome experience.” The game was the first time Team USA has even made it to a World Baseball Classic championship game. In three previous tournaments, the U.S had once advanced to the semifinals but never made it all the way. “We’re trying to make America great again,” said Manager Jim Leyland.