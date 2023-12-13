CHEAT SHEET
    U.S. Woman Rescued After Being Kidnapped for Ransom in Guatemala

    ‘SAFE AND SOUND’

    Dan Ladden-Hall

    News Correspondent

    A U.S. woman, 35, rescued after being kidnapped in Guatemala.

    Ministry of the Interior of Guatemala X

    An American woman who was kidnapped and ransomed in Guatemala has been rescued, local authorities said Tuesday. The 35-year-old woman, who has not been named, was found in a remote village of Jobompiche in the northern Petén department. The Guatemalan Interior Ministry released an image on X showing what it described as a “foreign citizen” who had been “deprived of her freedom” in Jobompiche accompanied by two armed officers with the National Civil Police’s Anti-Kidnapping Command. In a separate post, the national police said the woman “of U.S. nationality was released safe and sound” following a “successful rescue.” The police added that the kidnappers had demanded about $19,000 for the victim’s release. The circumstances of how the woman was ultimately freed were not disclosed.

