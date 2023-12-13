U.S. Woman Rescued After Being Kidnapped for Ransom in Guatemala
‘SAFE AND SOUND’
An American woman who was kidnapped and ransomed in Guatemala has been rescued, local authorities said Tuesday. The 35-year-old woman, who has not been named, was found in a remote village of Jobompiche in the northern Petén department. The Guatemalan Interior Ministry released an image on X showing what it described as a “foreign citizen” who had been “deprived of her freedom” in Jobompiche accompanied by two armed officers with the National Civil Police’s Anti-Kidnapping Command. In a separate post, the national police said the woman “of U.S. nationality was released safe and sound” following a “successful rescue.” The police added that the kidnappers had demanded about $19,000 for the victim’s release. The circumstances of how the woman was ultimately freed were not disclosed.