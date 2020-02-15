U.S. Woman Tests Positive for Coronavirus After Disembarking From Cruise Ship
The MS Westerdam cruise ship was turned away from multiple countries over coronavirus concerns before it was finally allowed to dock in Cambodia this weekend, but on Saturday, the worst fears about the ship were realized —an American woman who’d just disembarked in Cambodia and flown to Malaysia tested positive for the virus. The unnamed 83-year-old woman was confirmed to have the novel coronavirus after arriving on a flight to Kuala Lumpur International Airport, authorities said. The Malaysian Ministry of Health said the woman was taken to a hospital. Her husband tested negative for the virus. The infection has caused concerns about some of the other more than 2,000 passengers aboard the Westerdam, but the cruise line issued a statement to on Saturday reassuring that all passengers were temperature tested and found to have no symptoms before being allowed to disembark. Nonetheless, several Westerdam passengers who tried to board a flight to Amsterdam from Malaysia were barred from boarding over concerns about the virus, Bloomberg reported, citing the Dutch foreign ministry.