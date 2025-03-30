American Woman Freed By Taliban Thanks Trump
OMW HOME!
Authorities in Afghanistan have released an American woman from jail after she was arrested last month for using a drone without a proper permit. Faye Dail Hall thanked President Donald Trump, whom she says she voted for twice, in a post on X after her release. “It’s a new era, and in this situation, I’m glad you’re the president,” she said in a video uploaded to X by former United States Ambassador to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad. Khalilzad also thanked the president for “his leadership and her freedom.” The Associated Press reports that Qatari negotiators helped broker terms with the Taliban for Hall’s release. She is the fourth U.S. citizen freed by the Taliban since January. Atlanta airline mechanic Glen Glezmann was released after two years in custody at the beginning of March. Two other men, Ryan Corbett and William McKenty, were freed on the last day of Joe Biden’s presidency earlier in January.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT