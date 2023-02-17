U.S. Women’s Chess Star Accuses Fellow Grandmaster of Sex Assault
‘TIME’S UP’
U.S. women’s chess champion Jennifer Shahade publicly accused fellow grandmaster Alejandro Ramirez of a pair of sexual assaults Wednesday. Shahade made her accusation public via a Twitter post, captioned “Time’s up.” She later told Chess.com that she reported the misconduct to U.S. Chess and the St. Louis Chess Club – where he is the resident grandmaster – last fall and that both entities had opened formal investigations into the matter. “A lot of the work to make chess more inclusive is futile if we cannot make crystal clear that the safety of women, girls, and children is of the highest priority,” she wrote on Twitter. “And that’s why I’m speaking out now.” Ramirez said in a statement to Chess.com that he could not comment on the pending investigation but confirmed he was cooperating with the probe and looked forward “to the opportunity to respond to these charges and share my side of the story.” U.S. Chess is still reeling after a dramatic cheating scandal last year captured headlines across the world. The accusations concerned a 19-year-old grandmaster who may have won more than 100 games with the help of illegal assistance—including several with prize money on the line.