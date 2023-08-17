CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
U.S. Women’s Soccer Coach Resigns After Poor World Cup Showing: Report
MOVING ON
Read it at The Athletic
The head coach of the U.S. women’s national soccer team resigned Wednesday after the squad’s disappointing World Cup showing this month, The Athletic reported. Vlatko Andonovski, 46, has been in the position since 2019, and failed to win any major tournaments under his tenure—including a third-place finish at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. His final record is 51-5-9. The Athletic also reported that Andonovski has attracted interest from other international teams, as well as a number of club teams. Meanwhile, U.S. soccer is pursuing an agreement to make assistant coach Twila Kilgore the team’s newest leader.