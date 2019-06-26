CHEAT SHEET
WELL-BEHAVED WOMEN
U.S. Women’s Soccer Star Ali Krieger: Trump Is Angered by Women He ‘Cannot Control or Grope’
U.S. women’s soccer star Ali Krieger hit back at President Trump on Wednesday after he berated her teammate, accusing him of being angered by women he “cannot control or grope.” Krieger, a defender on the United States Women’s National Soccer Team, wrote the comment on Twitter shortly after Trump unleashed a Twitter rant in which he blasted soccer star Megan Rapinoe for saying she would not visit the White House. Rapinoe said in an interview earlier this week that she would not go “to the fucking White House” if the team won the World Cup. “I stand by (Megan) & will sit this one out as well,” Krieger tweeted in support of her teammate. “I don’t support this administration nor their fight against LGBTQ+ citizens, immigrants & our most vulnerable.”
In attempting to blast Rapinoe for her interview comments, he initially tagged the wrong account. The president wrote, in part: “Megan should never disrespect our Country, the White House, or our Flag, especially since so much has been done for her & the team. Be proud of the Flag that you wear.” Rapinoe has made headlines for kneeling during the national anthem at the World Cup to protest police brutality and discrimination against minorities in the U.S.