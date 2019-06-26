CHEAT SHEET
NOPE
U.S. Women’s Soccer Star Megan Rapinoe: ‘I’m Not Going to the F*cking White House’
U.S. women’s soccer star Megan Rapinoe didn’t mince words when asked if she would be excited to visit the White House on Tuesday. “I’m not going to the f*cking White House,” Rapinoe said in an interview with Eight by Eight magazine. “No. I’m not going to the White House. We’re not gonna be invited. I doubt it.” Rapinoe, the co-captain of the women’s national team, was one of the first U.S. athletes to protest by kneeling during the national anthem while in a national team uniform, and she has continued her protest by declining to sing along to the Star Spangled Banner as the team heads to the quarterfinals of the World Cup. President Trump commented on Rapinoe’s protest on Monday, saying he thinks it is inappropriate for a team co-captain to kneel during the anthem.