U.S. Women's Soccer Teammates to Start Clothing Business

Players from the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team are launching a business next month in an effort to capitalize on their international success on the field. The world champions—28 of whom are plaintiffs in a gender-discrimination lawsuit against U.S. Soccer—say their athletic feats have not been matched financially. Four of the players are aiming to change that inconsistency with their own business. They will begin with clothing, but have plans to expand to beauty, wellness, and tech, according to the women. The company’s first T-shirt goes on sale June 4, a week before the women begin to defend their title at the 2019 World Cup in France. The founding players say the overall goal of the company is to lift-up female business owners in the largely male-dominated fashion and venture-capital arenas. The business will be called Re-Inc, to evoke ideas of re-invention or re-definition. “We want to be intentional because the goal isn’t just to make money,” striker Christen Press said. “The goal is to change the structure.”