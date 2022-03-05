CHEAT SHEET
U.S. Working to Fulfill Zelensky Request, Transfer Jets from Poland: Report
Just hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky begged U.S. lawmakers to help transfer Soviet-era jets from Poland to his country, the U.S. appears poised to meet his request. A White House spokesperson confirmed to the Financial Times it was working with Poland to transfer the jets, but needed to get through the logistical elements of actually getting the planes into war-torn Ukraine. “We are also working on the capabilities we could provide to backfill Poland if it decided to transfer planes to Ukraine,” the spokesperson added. Zelensky had expressed his appreciation for the U.S.’ continued support, including its transfer of missiles, but said Ukraine needed more weapons to combat Russia in the air.